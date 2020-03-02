WWE News: Matt Hardy Confirms He’s Now A Free Agent, Explains Why He Decided To Leave Company

Early on Monday, Matt Hardy confirmed many of the rumors about his future with WWE that had been swirling for the past several weeks, including his current status as a free agent and his dissatisfaction with the direction that his in-ring character had recently taken.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, the latest edition of Hardy’s “Thoughts from the Throne” series was broadcast via livestream around midnight on Monday, and just as he had previously teased, he used this episode to provide an update on his status with WWE. The 45-year-old multiple-time tag team champion confirmed that his contract had indeed expired on Sunday, March 1, thus making him a free agent as of Monday. He did, however, make sure to thank WWE for being so good to him since he first appeared on the company’s programming more than two years ago, giving special mention to owner Vince McMahon, executives and on-air personalities Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and longtime backstage producer Michael Hayes.

Talking about why he decided to leave WWE, Hardy explained that he didn’t want to do this, but had no choice but to let his contract expire because he and the company are on “different pages” from a creative standpoint. Given that he estimates he has only three to four years remaining as an active competitor, the 45-year-old suggested that he needs to have a chance at making the most out of his final years in the ring — something he feels WWE couldn’t offer at the moment.

This was my first time EVAH in a #ChairOfWheels, @Hylian_Jjong. This experience in @IMPACTWRESTLING inspired me to PROCURE one for The Hardy Compound.. A #ChairOfWheels that contained MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/4icux86aE8 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2020

As the livestream continued, Hardy promised to watch a wide variety of wrestling shows across different promotions all throughout the week — including those from WWE and All Elite Wrestling — so that he could keep a close eye on the business as he enjoys his free-agent status. He also highlighted younger brother Jeff Hardy’s upcoming appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage, suggesting that he will continue supporting his “Brother Nero” as he remains under contract with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Regarding his post-WWE plans, which have mostly involved rumors that he will sign with AEW, Hardy played it coy, also mentioning other rival companies such as Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling as potential landing spots. He likewise left the door open for a potential WWE return in the future, possibly for something related to a Hall of Fame induction.

While Matt Hardy is the first high-profile departure among WWE main roster wrestlers in 2020, rumors have suggested that he might soon be followed out the door by a few other performers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson — aka The Revival — were apparently removed from this month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view due to their purported plans to leave the company in the near future.