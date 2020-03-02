Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning ‘Glamorous Androgynous’ Look For Met Gala 2020 As She Starts Royal-Free Life

The Duchess of Sussex will kick off her post-Megxit life at the star-studded fashion event.

Meghan Markle will reportedly attend this year’s Met Gala. The short-term Duchess of Sussex, 38, will attend the star-studded fashion gala on May 4th as the guest of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, The Sun reports.

Meghan, who served as guest editor for the “Forces of Change”-themed issue of Enninful’s Vogue in September 2019, is reportedly planning a “glamorous androgynous” look for the Met Gala 2020. Her look will be based on Virginia Woolf’s 1928 novel, Orlando, which sees the main character transition from a man to a woman.

The Met Gala is already being dubbed the former Suits star’s “first Hollywood appearance” after she and Prince Harry officially leave the British monarchy on March 31. Harry will not attend the event, which will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

An insider told The Sun that “Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list” for the star-studded Met Gala and that “and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.” It was also noted that Meghan’s plan is to “step out occasionally” without Prince Harry so that she can “establish herself once more in Hollywood.”

Markle’s Met Gala appearance is a dream come true for Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Last year, the fashion icon named Duchess Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton as her “dream guests” for the annual celebrity extravaganza.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” Wintour told The Today Show last May. “That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”

One year later, the theme for the 2020 Met Gala that Meghan will reportedly attend is “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” The exhibit will look back at the connection between fashion and time over the last 150 years in celebration of the Met’s 150th anniversary. Woolf, whose writings will be explored with the theme, will be the “ghost narrator” of the exhibit, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The co-chairs of the 2020 Met Gala are Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

In the past, the invite-only guest list for “fashion’s biggest night out” has included Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cher, and many more big-name stars.

The news of Meghan Markle’s Met Gala invites comes amid rumors that she is trying to resurrect her acting career after her brief stint as a working member of the royal family.