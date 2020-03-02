‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul Helps The Newmans

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of March 2 bring several fan favorites in the form of Paul and Reed. Plus, Jared is a man in need, and Lindsay manages to wreak havoc with Mariah’s relationship.

Paul Williams actor Doug Davidson appears on Monday, March 2. During his appearance, Paul updates Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about the search for Victoria’s (Amelia Heine) attacker.

However, the actor recently revealed on Twitter that he hasn’t filmed any other episodes and has none planned after a fan asked him about it.

“I have no shows left to air and no dates scheduled. I guess I’ll let you draw your own conclusions,” tweeted Davidson.

Many fans expressed their strong hope that Y&R books Davidson as Paul again as soon as possible. Paul is the Genoa City Police Chief, and he’s well-liked by long-time viewers. This is not the first time that Davidson has let fans know on social media that he isn’t included in upcoming storylines. Fans of the actor have been vocal online in letting the powers that be at the soap that they would appreciate seeing more drama and story arcs for the veteran actor.

Meanwhile, Tristan Lake Leabu returns to Y&R as Reed Hellstrom, according to SheKnows Soaps. Reed shows up to check in Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after she was stabbed by Ripley (Christian Keyes). She’s awake and will head to the Ranch as she recovers from her time in a medically induced coma after a successful surgery. However, although Victoria is doing well physically, her emotional state could end up causing her some recovery problems. Reed’s return will help Victoria feel like things are normal. The last time he was home, Reed planned a memorial for his father, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), who turned out to be alive, and Reed ended up learning that his father had been abusive to his mother.

On Tuesday, March 3, Jared (Michael Maclane) shows up in Genoa City, and he’s in distress. Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) use their training to help Jared in his time of need.

Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) also appears this week. She and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) end up sleeping together, and then Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) walks in on them when she arrives home to surprise Mariah with a visit. It’s unclear how long Lindsay will end up sticking around, especially since Tessa catches her with Mariah. Lindsay may make herself scarce.