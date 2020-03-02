‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Sharon And Nikki Connect

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of March 9 reveal that Billy takes a risk while Jill has a secret plan. Plus, Victor makes a power move, and Nikki and Sharon bond.

Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a risk, according to SheKnows Soaps. He is near rock bottom, but Billy is still going. Jack (Peter Bergman) advised his brother to go to a meeting, and so did Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) told him in no uncertain terms to leave her alone, and she’s focused on getting her life back to how it was before Ripley (Christian Keyes) stabbed her. He turned down Jill’s (Jess Walton) job offer, and now Billy knows it is time to take a chance. In fact, it could end up being the only way Billy could get his life back on track.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a power move. It’s honestly the only type of move The Mustache makes. With Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovering, he has to ensure that Newman Enterprises is running strong in her absence. He retired for a reason, but he has to have somebody he trusts to keep things going well. Adam (Mark Grossman) wanted to step up, and Victor wanted Nick (Joshua Morrow) to step in for Victoria. Adam’s motives were suspect because he recently threatened to start Dark Horse again, which was a rival to the family business.

Elsewhere, Jill (Jess Walton) has a secret plan. It’s no secret that despite all he’s done, she misses Colin (Tristan Rogers). However, Jill has promised she will not take him back this time. For his part, Colin is pushing hard to win his wife again. Instead, Jill may end up doing something to make Colin pay for what he did to Devon (Bryton James). Even though Devon isn’t willing to go after Colin, Jill might not be ready to let him off without paying for his bad behavior. It could be that Colin has finally pushed Jill too far.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) bond. As much as Sharon wants everybody to treat her the way they usually do right now, she still needs a large support circle as she fights breast cancer. Although under normal circumstances there is no love lost between Nikki and Sharon, Nikki steps up to support her ex-daughter-in-law and the mother of two of her grandchildren as Sharon undergoes chemotherapy and experiences the adverse side effects.