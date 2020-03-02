‘The Young and the Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Devon’s Bombshell Admission

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of March 2 through 6 bring an ice storm to Genoa City as several residents experience problems associated with the slick roads and falling tree branches. Plus, Victoria learns the truth of her attack while Billy and Amanda explore their connection. Finally, Mariah ends up crashing and burning, and Devon drops a bombshell.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned about her daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria is awake, and she wants answers. Ultimately, her family finally tells her that Ripley (Christian Keyes) stabbed her thinking she was Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Victoria expresses her surprise that Amanda attended the gala, but they let her know that she came with Billy (Jason Thompson). Victoria is not thrilled to hear that, and she expresses that she’s completely finished with her ex. As the week goes along, Victoria gets a visit from Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), who came home from school to ensure that his mother is okay.

Elsewhere Billy comforts Amanda as they continue to deal with their guilt about what happened to Victoria. Genoa City PD arrested Ripley, and he had been on his way back to town to try to get Amanda. She and Billy explore their connection.

While Victoria recovers, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a difficult decision regarding his company. He decides who, if anybody, to put in charge until Victoria can return to work. Later, during an ice storm, Victor finds common ground with Adam (Mark Grossman) when they are stuck together at the Ranch.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) finally feels comfortable and she opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman) about her cancer. He gives her some sound advice, and Sharon listens while Jack tells her about Dina (Marla Adams). Later, Ashely (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City, and she and Jack take care of unfinished business. It looks like they might have to say goodbye to their mother soon.

Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) plan goes awry. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) walks in on Mariah after she cheated with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). She hopes to win back Tessa’s love, but things go wrong, and it’s possible that Tessa will never be able to trust Mariah again.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) catches Kevin (Greg Rikaart) in a trap. He agreed to work with Chance (Donny Boaz), but there’s a chance that Kevin hasn’t been completely open with Chloe about what he’s doing for the former FBI agent.

As for Lauren (Tracey Bergman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), they weather the storm together. Ice arrives and it wreaks havoc on the city and its residents. It looks like Lauren and Michael are in for a bit of a struggle, but they will likely make the most of their time together during the dangerous weather.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) use their skills and help a person in distress. Jared (Michael Maclane) shows up, and he needs help as the storm ravages everything. Later, Devon (Bryton James) makes a bombshell admission. He has his money back, but Devon has plans to do things differently this time, and this might be the way he starts his next chapter.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) comes clean. She and Nick (Joshua Morrow) end up spending time together during the storm because it’s too icy for Phyllis to leave, and things could get heated between them.