Former Soldier Rianna Connor Carpenter Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap

American model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is famous for posting her sexy snaps on Instagram every week, recently went online and wowed her fans with a topless pic.

In the photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a tiny checkered school skirt, one that struggled to censor her enviable booty and thighs.

The model seductively sat on a white chair, arched her back, and censored her nipples with the help of her arm. Nonetheless, she flashed major sideboob to titillate her fans.

She lifted her chin, parted her lips, and seductively gazed into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

In terms of her beauty looks, Rianna opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy. The application included an ivory foundation that gave Rianna’s face a flawless, matte finish. She opted for a dark shade of lipstick, a tinge of red blusher, shimmery eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false lashes. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows, and she had her manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the sexy snap amassed more than 21,000 likes and above 350 comments. Per usual, fans and followers not only appreciated Rianna for her amazing figure but they also praised her beautiful facial features.

In the caption, Rianna wrote that she is dressed up as a naughty schoolgirl and asked her fans if they would lend her their pencils.

“You’re really asking that question? I would’ve given you a partial liver transplant for that back in the day,” one of her fans replied to the caption.

“Breathtakingly beautiful, Rianna!!! Enjoy your adventures today and the weekend ahead!!” another user chimed in.

“Wow! So gorgeous! I hope you have a great night, love you,” a third follower wrote.

“Pencil? With that body, you can pretty much get anything you want. Stunning as always,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “totally awesome,” “I am speechless,” and “absolutely mind-blowing,” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support. These included Pandora Blue and Lynnie Marie.