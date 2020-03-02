Krystle Lina Shows Off Ample Assets In A Black Bodysuit

American model Krystle Lina recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a hot new snap that became an instant hit.

In the pic which was uploaded on Sunday, March 1, the hottie could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, the risqué ensemble allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display. In addition, the beauty displayed a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She sported a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and a tinge of coral blush. She finished off her beauty look with well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take attention away from her risque outfit. She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and arms.

For the snap, Krystle stood against a wall in a nondescript location. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Pasadena, California. She kept both of her hands on her waist, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the designer brand Marciano. She also tagged her makeup artist, Adriana M, as well as her photographer, Angelina Venturella, for acknowledgment.

Within five hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 620 comments. Per usual, fans and followers praised the model for her amazing body and sense of style, showering her with compliments.

“You look so pretty, I love you baby,” one of her devotees commented on the snap.

“You are the hottest girl on the planet,” another user stated.

“You are my favorite Instagram person,” a third admirer added.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s sense of style.

“Wooooooooooooow!!! You look absolutely, stunningly gorgeous in that dress. You’re on fire!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexy,” “awesome babe,” and “so freaking pretty” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Krystle’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Lynnie Marie, and Jessica Weaver.