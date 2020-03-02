Krysle Lina Shows Off Ample Assets In A Black Bodysuit

American model Krystle Lina recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new hot snap, one which became an instant hit.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 1, the hottie could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, the risqué ensemble allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display. That’s not all, but the hottie also displayed a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and keep it sexy. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She opted for a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and a tinge of coral blusher. She finished off her makeup with well- defined eyebrows.

The hottie decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take the attention away from her risque outfit. She wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and arms.

For the snap, Krystle stood against a wall in a nondescript location. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Pasadena, California. She kept both of her hands on her waist, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the designer brand, Marciano. She also tagged her makeup artist, Adriana M, as well as her photographer, Angelina Venturella, in the post for acknowledgment.

Within five hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 620 comments. Per usual, fans and followers praised the model for her amazing body and sense of style and showered her with compliments.

“You look so pretty, I love you baby,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are the hottest girl on the planet,” another user stated.

“You are my favorite Instagram person,” a third admirer added.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s sense of style.

“Wooooooooooooow!!! You look absolutely, stunningly gorgeous in that dress. You’re on fire!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexy,” “awesome babe,” and “so freaking pretty” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans, some of Krystle’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Lynnie Marie, and Jessica Weaver.