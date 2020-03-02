Blac Chyna Gets ‘Sexy’ In A Silky Garment

Blac Chyna got sultry in her latest Instagram upload, posing in a satin ensemble with a face full of makeup. The 31-year-old model shared the look on Sunday, March 1.

In the photo, which was taken from the waist up, Chyna wore an aqua-colored silk robe. The garment featured a high collar in the back that rode up her neck. It covered her chest. It also sported three-quarter sleeves, so her 16.7 million Instagram followers could catch a glimpse of Chyna’s intricate, red hand tattoo. Though Chyna stared directly at the camera, her body faced the side.

Chyna didn’t reveal the full look of the outfit, though she tagged retailer Fashion Nova as the robe’s brand.

The former reality star’s hair was deeply parted and tumbled down her back and shoulder in waves.

Her light brown brows were arched and shaped and framed her face. She wore mocha-colored eyeshadow all the way up to her brow bone. It caught the light. The taupe shadow she wore further down on her lids was contained by a thin swipe of eyeliner that swooped out into a cat-eye look. She wore black liner on her waterline, and her lashes, coated with black mascara, curled up and fanned outwards.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Her pout was lined with a coffee-colored hue and was filled in with a nude gloss.

She wore several diamond earrings in her ear.

In one hour, the photo reached more than 8,000 likes and upwards of 70 comments from fans eager to shower Chyna with compliments about her beauty and her bathrobe look.

Some were obsessed with how the ensemble fit her.

“Wowww looking good in that Fashion Nova [Blac Chyna] so loving it,” gushed a fan.

Others were into the blue-green hue.

“This color looks good on you,” said a second user, including several flame emoji.

“SQUIDWARD,” wrote another, adding a heart-eye emoji and referring to the Spongebob Squarepants character who boasts the same robin’s egg blue shade as Chyna’s robe.

Others shared their praise by posting strings of heart-eye, heart, and flame emoji.

This Fashion Nova bathrobe outfit is just the latest look that Blac Chyna has worn on Instagram as of late. In fact, the model frequently shares footage of her ever-changing looks on the app.

Just recently, she posted several shots of herself with a pixie cut, wearing a sunny, skintight minidress that hugged all her curves. Before that, she modeled in an orange thong bathing suit.