Bri Teresi Is A Smokeshow In Curve-Hugging Zip-Up Dress

Bri Teresi took to Instagram earlier today to share a sexy photo in an NSFW dress that hugged all over her womanly curves. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has been sharing a number of images in some incredibly hot outfits including hiking gear, lingerie, and even an animal-print bodysuit. In the most recent photo that was added to her page, the beauty sizzled in a brown dress.

In the beautiful image, she stood front and center in what appeared to be a photo studio. Teresi posed in the front of a white backdrop, looking into the camera and wearing a big smile on her face. She flaunted her curvy figure in a brown dress that hugged all of her curves and hit just above her knee. The stunner also wore the ensemble unzipped ever so slightly, exposing a glimpse of cleavage to onlookers. To add to the look, she wore a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a bracelet as well.

The social media star styled her long, blond locks parted off to the side with a few loose waves while showing off her beauty in a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. She geotagged her location at the Guess Headquarters in Los Angeles and since the post went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her adoring fans.

In addition to more than 7,000 likes, the photo has also earned the Maxim model over 190-plus comments. Many social media users took the shot to rave over her beauty while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure. A few more fans couldn’t find the right words to convey their feelings and commented with flame and heart emoji instead of words.

“Gorgeous. Great beauty and lovely sweet, adorable face,” one follower gushed, adding a series of different flower emoji.

“The outfit looks amazing on u,” a second Instagrammer gushed in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“Gorgeous! Have a beautiful day ahead,” one more social media user chimed in on the post.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Teresi slipped into something that a little bit sexier — that time in lingerie. She almost let it all hang out, leaving little imagination while clad in a two-piece set that included a lacy black top that crisscrossed in the front and showcased plenty of cleavage. That photo also garnered a ton of attention for the smokeshow.