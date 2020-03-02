Jinger Duggar Sports A Political Hat And Sweatpants In a Photo Shared By Her Brother Jedidiah

Jinger and Jed posed for a photo after playing broomball.

Jinger Duggar showed her support her younger brother Jedidiah’s political campaign during a friendly game of broomball.

On Sunday, 21-year-old Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his sister Jinger, 26, posing together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger flew in from California last week so that she could spend some time with her family. She was pictured attending a large gathering of Duggar sisters in previous photos shared by her older sister Jessa, 27. However, she also made sure to hang out with her brothers.

In Jed’s photo, Jinger was pictured wearing one of the hats that her brother had made for his political campaign. As reported by Fox News, Jed is following in the footsteps of his father, Jim Bob Duggar, by running for public office. He announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale last November. Jed said that he would “unequivocally advocate for conservative values” if elected, revealing that he’s anti-abortion and pro gun rights.

Jinger’s hat was dark blue, and it featured her brother’s name in white lettering. His moniker had a red line underneath it that was broken up by three white stars.

The rest of Jinger’s outfit included a baggy blue sweat top and dark gray sweatpants. She had her shoulder-length blond hair curled, and she was sporting a full face of makeup that included a bright pink lip, mascara, and dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lashes.

Jed was wearing a green Bass Pro Shops shirt, blue jeans, knee pads, and one of his campaign hats. He and Jinger were both holding the sticks of the special brooms that they use to play one of the Duggar family’s favorite games, broomball.

Broomball is similar to hockey, but players don’t wear ice skates. The rest of the equipment used to play the game is also different. Players use sticks with plastic triangular heads that vaguely resemble brooms to try and hit a small ball into a hockey goal.

Jed’s photo with Jinger was snapped inside the ice hockey rink where members of the Duggar family faced off against one another. Jinger shared a few additional photos on her Instagram stories that showed her teaching her 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, how to play the game. In those snapshots, Jinger was pictured wearing a yellow helmet. Her footwear, a pair of black Nike shoes, was also visible.

Jinger wrote that broomball is her “favorite sport of all time,” and the Counting On star revealed that she played on the team of Jedidiah and his twin brother, Jeremiah.

Felicity also made an appearance in Jed’s Instagram post. In a second photo, Jed was pictured holding his smiling niece, who was rocking an adorable fuchsia dress and a big white bow in her hair.

Many of the responses to Jed’s post referenced his older sister.

“I almost didn’t recognize jinger as a blonde!” wrote one fan.

“Me either!” another fan replied. “For a second I thought maybe it was some new girl he was dating!”