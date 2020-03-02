WWE News: Liv Morgan Uploads Photo To Instagram, Argues With Superstar

While WWE superstars typically use social media to interact with fans and each other in a more true-to-life setting, oftentimes they also use these outlets to propel feuds and try to sell the beef between the superstars in question as real. That was the case for Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott over the weekend, as the Monday Night Raw superstars got into an argument over a photo to Instagram.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Morgan shared a photo of herself from a WWE live event on her page, accompanied by a caption which read, “Thank you for my life. Forever grateful.”

This led to Riott responding by telling her that she’s “welcome,” presumably referencing the fact that Morgan’s main roster career started because of the Riott Squad faction.

Morgan wasn’t bothered by Riott’s comments, however, and even responded to her nemesis by claiming that she’s jealous because she’s doing well at the moment.

“You really hate to see me thriving, huh? But I got you…I’ll make sure to personally thank you in the chamber Rue.”

Morgan has been on the receiving end of a push in recent months, after returning to WWE television and declaring her love for Lana during the “Ravishing Russian’s” love triangle storyline with Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

Riott also recently returned to Monday Night Raw and shocked the WWE Universe by attacking her former friend and tag team partner.

Since then the pair have been at odds with each other, as they’re both set to compete at next weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Both superstars will participate in the women’s iteration of the titular match for a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

While neither superstar is expected to win the match due to the inclusion of Shayna Baszler, their current storyline should progress inside the steel chamber. Sarah Logan — who was the third member of Riott Squad — is also in the match, and it will be interesting to see how she factors into the equation.

The Riott Squad made their debut on the main roster back in 2017 as members of the SmackDown brand. However, they were moved over to Monday Night Raw the following year, only to be disbanded in 2019 due to a company draft. Riott was subsequently injured, while Morgan and Logan struggled to find momentum as solo stars.

Morgan seems to be adjusting to her new babyface role, though, and Riott could make for the perfect long-term adversary given their history with each other.