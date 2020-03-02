Starbucks Slammed After 8-Year-Olds Were Found Working At Several Of Their Supply Farms

Popular coffee chain Starbucks has found itself in hot water after a documentary exposed that several Nicaraguan farms that supplied the company relied on child labor. Worse still, the children were subjected to grueling working conditions and hardly paid for their services.

According to The Guardian, some of the children that were found on the farms appeared to be as young as 8-years-old. The youngsters worked eight hours each day, six days a week — which totals 15 hours more than the average American worker clocks in each week.

The children were paid for their labor by the weight of beans collected, despite the physical limitations of the kids. Pressured to meet demands, children carried sacks that weighed as much as 100 pounds.

But despite the demanding work, they were paid little. A typical child worker was paid less than $6.50, though some earned as little as around $0.75 per hour.

“The conventions are very clear in that they don’t want children’s education to be compromised,” said Oliver Holland, a human rights lawyer who saw the program.

“If children are working 40 hours a week, there is no way they can also be having a proper education. These are all unsafe conditions for children essentially, and in those conditions children simply shouldn’t be working,” he added.

The use of child labor was found in at least seven of the farms that the investigative team visited, and all have a connection to Starbucks.

Starbucks was not the only coffee behemoth to get caught up in the scandal. Swiss company Nespresso was also accused of purchasing coffee beans from the fields. Hollywood actor George Clooney, who is one of the company’s longtime advertisers, expressed his dismay at the findings.

“I was surprised and saddened to see this story,” the O Brother, Where Art Thou? star stated.

“Clearly this board and this company still have work to do. And that work will be done. I would hope that this reporter will continue to investigate these conditions and report accurately if they do not improve,” he added.

Both Starbucks and Nespresso have denounced the findings and reaffirmed their commitment to decent labor practices. Starbucks also made it known that they had not used any of the farms documented in the program in their “most recent harvest season.”

It is not the first time that the Seattle-based company has faced public relations woes. This past December, the chain was forced to apologize to police after two officers were denied service at a location in California.