‘Maxim’ Model Kyra Santoro Looks Gorgeous In Blue Bikini, Melts Many Hearts With Her Smile

American model Kyra Santoro, who is well-known on Instagram for her hot looks and sexy pics, recently took to her page and wowed legions of followers with a new hot share.

In the pic, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a blue bikini, one that allowed her to show off her slender figure, a glimpse of her cleavage, and her sculpted abs. That’s not all, but she also put her lean legs on full display to tease her fans.

The California native, who grew up in Calabasas, opted for her signature style and wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She, however, used subtle shades to complement her bikini and to avoid overdoing her look.

The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude-pink lipstick, nude eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in curls, side-swept them and allowed them to fall freely over her right shoulder and arm.

In terms of accessories, Kyra opted for hoop earrings, a dainty pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage, an assortment of rings, and a gold bracelet.

For the snap, the model leaned against a carved wooden wall. She tugged at the strap of her bikini top, tilted her head, looked straight into the camera, and flashed her heart-warming smile.

In the caption, the model asked her fans to smile if they already had not done so.

Within seven hours of going live, the pic garnered close to 10,000 likes and about a hundred comments in which fans and followers not only praised the hottie for her enviable figure but they also complimented her on her beautiful smile.

“Has anyone told you that you look so beautiful today?” one of her fans questioned.

“So freaking gorgeous! I smiled [after seeing this picture],” another user chimed in.

“My goodness, you’re so beautiful [multiple heart emoji],” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer stated that the model’s beauty is unparalleled.

“Jeez! You are out of this world beautiful.”

Some of her fans used words and phrases like “so pretty,” “you’re a diamond,” and “looking good, sunshine,” to express their admiration for the model. Others opted for a millennial way and used countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, many Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Kylie Rae and Casey Elizabeth.