‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Faces More Backlash

Nelle Benson hasn’t heard the last from Carly Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital. Last week she got a tongue lashing when Carly paid her visit at the PCPD. She told Nelle that she was never going to go near Wiley/Jonah ever again, despite her being his mother. She is still sitting in her jail cell, but rumor has it that she may not be there too much longer.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that Nelle and Carly will be having a face off once again this week. Carly is not expected to hold anything back. She doesn’t mince any words when ti comes to her son’s ex. They despise each other and Carly just wants Nelle gone for good. She isn’t the only one who will be having an encounter with Nelle.

Spoilers say that Alexis will also be running into her sometime during the week. She is expected to give someone some legal advice. It doesn’t seem that she would give Nelle any kind of advice at all, so that spoiler may be something entirely different, but the two women will be meeting up somehow. The legal advice would most likely go to Neil Byrne or Wiley’s father, Michael Corinthos.

Carly sees through every single one of Nelle's lies. Will it be enough to keep her out of Wiley's life for good?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/8UsHJEU4Nx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 25, 2020

Nelle will likely be pretty smug about getting herself released. She is out to put all the blame on Brad for the baby swapping, but that may soon backfire on her. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, General Hospital may be setting up for a murder mystery involving Nelle Benson. She has a huge list of enemies who want her gone and Carly is at the very top of the list.

Her release from jail could possibly mean the end of her life. There are many fans who would be sorry to see Nelle get killed off. Actress Chloe Lanier plays Nelle so well that viewers just love to hate on her. She has certainly done plenty of awful things.

Her untimely death may not happen as that has not been confirmed at all just yet. Despite all the hints that are leaning that way, the General Hospital writers may go a different route and just have her disappear from Port Charles. That way Nelle could eventually return to wreak even more havoc.

Another spoiler for the following week says that Brad will be put on notice either by Nelle or someone else. He also has a growing list of people who he has wronged, although not as much as Nelle. They both may escape the charges, which will infuriate a lot of people in Port Charles.