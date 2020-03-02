WWE Bombshell Lana Stuns In A Black Latex Bodysuit: ‘I’m A Deadly Assassin’

Lana revealed that she's filming a movie with Bruce Willis.

WWE sensation Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, squeezed her incredible curves into a skintight latex bodysuit and posed for a sizzling photo.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old professional wrestler took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of her shiny outfit with her 3.6 million followers. Lana’s strapless black one-piece had structured cups with underwire and ruching. She was flaunting a generous of amount of her ample cleavage in the clingy garment.

Lana’s eye-catching bodysuit also featured seams down the front that made it somewhat resemble a corset. It had high-cut leg openings that showcased the athletic beauty’s slender thighs and shapely hips.

The blond bombshell was wearing her long, thick hair down and straight with a deep side part. She was reaching up with both hands to touch her shiny, back-length tresses as she gazed into the camera with an intense, seductive look on her flawless face. Her makeup application included shiny, petal pink gloss on her full, luscious lips and coppery bronzer on her cheeks. She was also sporting gray eye shadow, dark liner on her upper and lower lash lines, a light coat of mascara on her eyelashes, and a bold dark brow.

Lana accessorized her bondage-inspired bodysuit with multiple gold chain necklaces. One had a small medallion dangling from it, and the other included a pendant with the word “Love” in cursive.

Lana used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as Atlanta, Georgia. In the caption of her post, she wrote that she was channeling “a deadly assassin.”

As of this writing, Lana’s photo has received over 135,000 likes. Her followers also flooded the comments section of her post with over 1,500 remarks.

“You are my kind of assassin! GORGEOUS!!!!” read one response to her photo.

“Gorgeous beyond words,” another fan wrote.

“Ohhhh my god! CJ lookin like a snack. Dam Girl!” a third admirer remarked.

“Absolutely sexy and gorgeous in latex,” gushed a fourth commenter.

Lana’s caption and her costume could be hints about the new project that she’s currently working on. In a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram stories, she revealed that she’s filming a movie with iconic action star Bruce Willis in Atlanta. She asked her fans to guess what movie they’re working on, and the only other clue she shared was her hairstyle. In one video, she was shown getting bright yellow hair extensions braided into two thick French braids on both sides of her head.

This isn’t the only non-wrestling project that Lana has recently worked on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a bikini while filming an episode of a new celebrity reality series called Bad Ideas with Adam Devine.