Melissa Riso Sizzles In Lace Push-Up Bra: ‘Broken Girls Blossom Into Warriors’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself clad in a lacy black push-up bra. Earlier this weekend, the brunette bombshell wowed fans in a skimpy blue bikini that showed off her beautiful figure and today, she sizzled in another smoking hot shot that showed off her body — this time in an all-black ensemble.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model appeared front and center, looking into the camera with a serious stare. She wore her long, dark locks parted to the side with a ton of gorgeous waves running throughout her mane with. The bombshell had a few strands of hair covering her eye as well and she rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

Riso sizzled in a NSFW outfit that included a black lace push-up bra that was adorned with flowers and had ridges on the bottom. She paired the top with some seriously sexy silk panties that were high-waisted and hit just above her naval, flashing a glimpse of her taut tummy. To complete her look, Riso wore a black blazer that was unbuttoned, exposing her figure. She completed the look with a big pearl necklace and included a caption about broken girls turning into warriors and she tagged the photo in West Hollywood, California.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a lot of praise from her 1.2 million fans with over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some social media users took to the post to gush over her killer body while countless others raved over the scandalous outfit. A few more had no words and opted to use flame and heart emoji rather than real words.

“Heck yeah Warrior Queens that is. Have yourself a great day today,” one follower gushed, adding a few thumbs up emoji.

“Beautiful angel love,” a second fan added in addition to a number of red lip emoji.

“That’s a sexy ass pose!!! If this face and body features are truly part of your seduction plan it’s a success sweet lady!!!,” one more chimed in.

This is not the first time that the California native has flaunted her smoking hot body in a NSFW outfit as of late. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 33-year-old left little to the imagination in an alluring gray bodysuit that was high-cut, allowing her to showcase her toned and tanned stems. That shot amassed thousands of likes for the model.