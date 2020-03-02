‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Three Fan Favorites Set To Makes Big Returns

Days of Our Lives fans have seen a lot of casting shakeups over the past few weeks, and there is more to come as March kicks off with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see even more comings and goings as the weeks roll on. Some exciting news is that three fan favorite characters will be making their way back to Salem in the very near future.

Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will be seen again in March. The couple were last spotted when John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve Johnson aka Stefano DiMera (Stephen Nichols) interrogated the duo over a tense and drama-filled lunch.

Things got heated as Stefano showed his true colors and nearly gave away his identity. However, Tony and Anna walked away from the situation and went back to their lives.

Perhaps they’ll be back in Salem now that they know that Stefano has taken over Steve’s body and is causing chaos within the family and for others in town, such as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). No matter the reason, fans are excited to see the pair return.

Meanwhile, actress Nadia Bjorlin has been confirmed to be headed back to the soap opera. The star, who has played Chloe Lane on and off for decades, will be making yet another return to the show.

Fans last saw Chloe in August 2019. She left Salem, but later appeared on the DOOL digital series, Last Blast Reunion. Fans who watched the show know that Chloe met a wicked fate on the series that may need to be explained when she comes back to Salem.

Nadia will officially begin filming in March, which means that Chloe will be seen on the series sometime in late summer or early fall.

In addition to all of the character returns, fans are also preparing themselves to say goodbye to many favorites. As well as JJ Devearux’s (Casey Moss) departure, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as well as Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) are also set to leave the show in the very near future.

Many Days of Our Lives fans are unhappy with the soap letting go of some longtime characters, and have taken to social media to voice their disapproval of the casting changes, which will be playing out on screen in the upcoming episodes.