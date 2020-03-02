Teresa Giudice Reportedly Admits That She’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Behavior On ‘RHONJ’

On the finale of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice admitted that she told friend Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Joseph’s hair during one of the more shocking scenes of this season. While fans were surprised by the admission, being forced to watch the whole event unfold once again has made Teresa embarrassed about her behavior.

According to a source who spoke with Hollywood Life, Teresa has faced some backlash for the episode, but she’s not ready to walk away from the show because of it.

“She was really embarrassed and angry and is so ready to move on from this season and on to the next. In zero way is this making her not want to come back,” the source said. “She loves the show and the platform it gives her and has no plans to walk away despite the backlash she’s received from the episode.”

The source added that Teresa has received support from her castmates despite the conflict and the reality star has no plans to speak with her castmate any time soon now that filming has ended.

Teresa admitted during the final episode of this season that she had told Danielle to pull Marge’s hair, but says that she was drunk when she did it and wasn’t really focused on what was going on.

“Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated,” Teresa tweeted at the time.

The episode was a difficult one for Teresa not just because of the shocking revelation. It also showed her and her four girls visiting with Joe Giudice in Italy. Joe was deported to await the final determination on his appeal to stay within the United States after being convicted of fraud. Joe was born in Italy and never obtained his citizenship in the U.S.

“That trip was very special for them but she appreciates having it on camera to relive. It was bittersweet for all of them,” the source revealed.

The drama between Danielle, Teresa and Margaret has been a major focus of this season of the show. Recently, Margaret was asked about Teresa’s part in the conflict and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she said that she believed her co-star’s response when she said she had no part in the situation.

Ultimately, Margaret concluded, the only person responsible for Danielle’s behavior is Danielle, regardless of who egged the situation on or instigated it.