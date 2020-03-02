WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says John Morrison Has The ‘IT Factor’

John Morrison’s return to WWE television has been a mixed back. After being away from the company for almost 10 years, he made a silent return on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in the lead up to the Royal Rumble. However, when that pay-per-view finally arrived, he was unceremoniously eliminated by Brock Lesnar, suggesting that WWE isn’t focused on pushing him as a main eventer. Since then, though, he’s become a champion, and Booker T believes he should be a top star.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Hall of Famer addressed Morrison’s current status on the latest edition of his podcast. After stating that he wants to see The Miz and John Morrison defend their recently-won SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day at WrestleMania 36, he went on to discuss Morrison’s qualities as a performer.

“[They] made him the tag team champion, put him right back in the mix, and that’s what you need to do with someone like Morrison. Because, honestly, John Morrison, he’s not a sideline player. He’s not a guy you want to bring in off the bench. He’s the guy you want to keep in rotation, keep him in the game, you know.”

Booker T also believes that Morrison is special in a way that few superstars are, and he stated that he’s always had what it takes to be one of the biggest names in WWE. It just remains to be seen if the company will ever pass the torch to the Friday Night SmackDown star.

“He’s always had that, that one thing man he always had stop star potential. He always had that, what would that ‘je ne sais quoi.’ The ‘IT’ factor you know what I mean?”

Morrison was tipped for big things during his initial WWE run, but the superstar left in 2011 to pursue acting, although there were rumors of backstage drama. Eventually, he returned to the ring and competed for several promotions, including Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate USA and AAA.

WWE has yet to use Morrison in a memorable way to suggest they agree with Booker T’s assessment of the superstar, but his in-ring talent and charisma makes him a valuable asset to the company. His tag team with The Miz was popular in the late 2000s and the centerpiece of the division at the time. Now that they’ve reformed, WWE will be hoping that they can bring more prestige to the division.