Viviana Castrillon Rocks A Black Lace Bra, Ditches Her Bottoms In New Snap

Colombian hottie Viviana Castrillon, who rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, took to her page and stopped her legions of followers in their track by posting a highly NSFW snap.

In the picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, the stunner could be seen rocking a black lace bra that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage. To spice things up, the model ditched her panties and censored her lady parts with the help of two jars of men’s strength-boosting products, a brand that also sponsored Vivi’s post.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish, a tinge of pink blush, a nude-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara applied over her false eyelashes, and defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails with a nude polish.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, side-swept them and allowed them to cascade over her arms and ample bosom. In terms of accessories, Vivi kept it very simple by only opting for a diamond ring and delicate drop earrings.

For the pic, she sat on a white sofa with her legs spread apart. She stared right into the camera and slightly puckered her lips to strike a very provocative pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, where the model currently lives.

In the caption, Vivi addressed her male followers and urged them to buy the product, adding that Sundays are the best days to please their girlfriends and wives. She also offered them a 25 percent discount.

Within nine hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the hot picture amassed close to 7,000 likes and about a hundred comments. Per usual, fans and followers fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments. While most of her fans used subtly-flirtatious words, others poured their hearts out and posted explicit phrases to express their feelings for the hottie.

“You look great, angel,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a very beautiful woman, Viviana [heart and kiss emoji],” another user wrote.

“Beautiful, lovely, and gorgeous,” a third user chimed in.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “stunning” and “omg so hot,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other influencers and models also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Jessica Weaver and Eri Anton.