Issa Vegas Stuns In Black Lingerie & Enjoys Her ‘Cheat Meal’ On Instagram

Issa Vegas has been busy posting eye-catching Instagram snaps to her feed with her newest one being the first lingerie pic since mid-February. The blond posed in black lace lingerie and held a bag of chips in her hand, noting in the caption that it was her “cheat meal.”

The hottie stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city below. The backdrop was washed out in the photo but there were multiple buildings and large parks below.

The sensation held a bag of Charras Totopos in her left hand and held a chip in her right hand, raising it towards her mouth. It looked like she was about to take a bite as she glanced down towards the bag.

Issa’s bra had lace along her cleavage and her bottoms were sheer and low-waisted. She completed her look with a pair of heels with nude straps that wrapped around her ankles. Her cleavage was on show as well as her toned abs and muscular legs.

The model wore her straight hair down in a middle part with her locks brushed behind her shoulders, her roots peeking through beneath her platinum blond hair. Plus, Issa added color to her look with her makeup application, including bright red lipstick, purple eyeshadow, and mascara. Moreover, she didn’t wear any visible accessories, leaving all of the attention on her incredible physique.

The snap was taken on a sunny day and the natural lighting flooded the room leaving Issa’s skin looking flawless.

There wasn’t a geotag for the post so it was hard to know where she was.

The Argentinian bombshell’s loyal followers headed to the comments section and left their various compliments. Most of the messages were in Spanish, although several English-speakers stopped by.

“Such a hottie,” declared an admirer.

“You are so sweet and so beautiful. Beautiful like a flower,” gushed a second supporter.

“You are so so so beautiful love you,” raved a fan.

“Hey Issa!” exclaimed a social media user.

The bombshell recently flaunted her figure in another skimpy ensemble on February 20, that time rocking a silver thong bikini. The six-part series showed Issa striking sexy poses inside an outdoor shower on a sunny day. She wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders and accessorized with orange reflective aviator sunglasses. She focused on showing off her curvy booty in most of the snaps and played with the showerhead in several of the steamy photos.