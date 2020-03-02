Lori Loughlin Has ‘Renewed Sense Of Hope’ For Exoneration, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin feels more confident about getting exonerated for her role in the college admissions scandal due to new evidence.

Despite how bleak the case may look, actress Lori Loughlin reportedly remains hopeful that she will be exonerated for her role in the college admissions scandal. Her newfound sense of hope is a result of a new piece of evidence that has not yet been released yet, inside sources say. Whatever this evidence is, it will reportedly help prove her innocence, according to The Daily Mail.

It’s been several weeks since the legal team working for Loughlin and her husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli made shocking allegations against prosecutors, insisting that there is evidence that the government is holding on to that would reportedly prove that the couple never intended the $500,000 they are accused of paying Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the cheating scheme, wasn’t actually a bribe. This is the same evidence that appears to have boosted Loughlin’s morale.

“Lori is feeling motivated and ready to fight and has a renewed sense of hope with the recent evidence,” the inside source said regarding the actresses recent change in mindset.

It is quite possible that the evidence that is being referred to is that of some recently recovered handwritten notes belonging to Singer. In the notes, Singer says that it was the FBI that forced him to lie to clients about how their money would be used, failing to tell them that their funds would be accepted as a bribe to get their children into the school under false pretenses and not simply a donation meant to support the university.

The couple’s lawyer Sean Berkowitz spoke out about these notes.

“Singer’s notes indicate that FBI agents yelled at him and instructed him to lie by saying that he told his clients who participated in the in the alleged ‘side door’ scheme that their payments were bribes, rather than legitimate donations that went to the schools,” he said.

“They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where the money was going – to the program and not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer wrote in one of the notes, describing the unpleasant phone call conversations he reportedly had with FBI agents regarding his shady side business.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli got some bad news last week when a judge dismissed their legal team’s appeal to push their trial forward to 2021, due to the amount of evidence involved with the case. Their trial will be held in October of 2020.