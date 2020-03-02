Ana Cheri Stuns In A Pink Tropical Print Bikini During Her Hawaiian Getaway

Ana posed in the sand on Kaanapali Beach.

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri sported a tropical bikini that was perfect for the locale of her latest stunning photo shoot.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old fitness model took to Instagram to share a vacation photo with her 12.4 million followers. Ana was pictured sporting a salmon pink bikini that featured a leafy tropical print. Her colorful top had thin shoulder straps, and it knotted in the front. This created a ruched effect on the garment’s fixed cups. The tie detail also gave Ana’s ample cleavage a boost by pulling her breasts together.

Ana’s matching bottoms had thin side straps and a wide V front. She accessorized her bikini with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace.

The dark-haired beauty was wearing a yellow tropical flower over one ear, and the natural adornment added even more color to her vibrant look. Her dark hair was pulled back away from her flawless face. Ana’s beauty look included a wine lip, bronze eye shadow, and dark mascara.

Ana was photographed sitting on a white beach towel on a sandy beach. She was propping herself up with her right arm, and she had her right leg folded underneath her body. Her left leg was slightly bent and stretched out in front of her, revealing that her foot, ankle, and calf were dusted with wet sand.

A pair of sandals and a black straw bonnet were sitting beside Ana. She had no need for the protective billed hat when her photo was taken because the bright sun was hidden behind a cloud. This created the perfect soft, natural lighting for Ana’s gorgeous picture.

Ana was posing in front of a few towering palm trees, and she had a big smile on her face. According to the geotag that she added to her post, her photo was taken during a trip to Kaanapali Beach in Maui.

Ana’s fans never seem to tire of seeing her rock bikinis and other revealing looks, so they were likely disappointed to read her caption warning them not to expect much content as she spends her Hawaiian getaway relaxing and enjoying herself. However, her Instagram followers let her know that they appreciated the one swimsuit snap that she did share with them by liking it over 49,000 times in the span of an hour.

“Beautiful girl! So glad you’re having the best relaxing time, you deserve it!” read one response to her photo.

“You are absolutely magnificent,” another admirer gushed.

“Yes enjoy yourself, leave IG behind for awhile,” a third fan advised.

Before she headed to Maui, Ana delighted her Instagram followers with a wet and wild bikini photo. In that steamy snapshot, she was pictured flaunting her voluptuous curves in a tiny zebra print bikini as she posed on her knees in shallow seawater.