Aussie Model Laura Amy Sizzles In Pink Silk Lingerie, Flaunts Her New Blond Hair

Aussie lingerie model Laura Amy recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new lingerie snapshot.

In the snap, which was shared on Sunday, March 2, the hottie could be seen sizzling in pink bandeau-style, silk bra that she paired with matching panties The risqué ensemble allowed Laura to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage as well as her taut stomach and thighs. To spice things up, the model artificially tanned her body to pull off a very sexy look.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She wore mauve lipstick teamed with a slick of gloss to accentuate her luscious pout. Laura opted for shimmery bronze eyeshadow, brown blush, and a thick coat of mascara applied over her false eyelashes. The model finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She also painted her long, manicured nails with a nude polish.

In terms of accessories, the hottie kept it simple by only opting for a diamond ring and a bracelet.

Those who follow her know that the stunner has recently dyed her hair blond. To flaunt her new hair color, she wore her tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders.

For the snap, Laura stood in a nondescript room, next to a marble table on which she placed her hand. She tugged at her panties with the other hand, sported a pout and looked straight into the camera to strike a very seductive pose.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that her lingerie set was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, which also sponsored the post.

Within five hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 11,000 likes and above 250 comments in which fans and followers praised the stunner for her sexy figure and sense of style.

“Blond hair on you looks insane!” one of her fans shared her observation.

“Omg, you are frigging perfect!” another user chimed in.

“You have the perfect shape and no words can [describe your beauty]” a third follower wrote.

Wow!! You look so, so sexy in pink. Love it!” a fourth admirer commented.

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredible,” “hot lady” and “you are a marvel,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

The snap was also liked by many of Amy’s fellow models and influencers, including Abby Dowse, Lauren Simpson, and Brooke Evers.