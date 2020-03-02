Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Thong Teddy On Instagram

Yanet Garcia has been showing off her toned figure on Instagram lately, and she flaunted her famous booty in her newest snap. The stunning weather girl posed in a sheer lace teddy for the sizzling black-and-white pic.

The beauty stood with her back angled toward the camera and propped out her leg. She left her hands by her sides and arched her back slightly to accentuate her curves. Yanet gazed into the distance and her hair partially obscured her profile.

The model’s teddy had halter-style straps and lace accents by her chest and midriff. The back of the lingerie was made of sheer fabric and the hem was decorated with black scalloped edging.

Yanet wore her hair down in luxurious curls that cascaded down her upper back. Her makeup application was hard to discern because of her pose, but she appeared to be wearing mascara and light lipstick.

The stunner posed in front of a white backdrop at a professional photo studio. The light shined on her from the left side of the frame and lit up her face, left arm, and leg. Her skin appeared flawless and her derrière was hard to miss.

The sensation gave photo credits to Dievko, a Monterrey, Mexico-based photographer.

Even though the photo has only been posted for an hour, it has already racked up over 143,000 likes. In addition, Yanet’s adoring followers took to the comments section to leave their compliments. This included a shout-out from fellow fitness model Dolly Castro.

“Babe,” Dolly wrote, punctuating her message with a revolving hearts emoji.

Actress Uldouz also stopped by with a message.

“Your butt is so much bigger than mine,” she exclaimed, using a smiling face with heart-eyes to send her love.

“Gorgeous! the translation got it wrong. it says ‘be afraid’ when you actually wrote ‘don’t be afraid,'” noted an admirer, referring to the inspirational caption that was written in Spanish.

“Is it possible to get this in high resolution somewhere so I can make it my phone background?” asked a hopeful social media user.

The hottie is known for showing off her figure on her social media page, and rocked a bikini six days ago for another eye-catching post. That time, Yanet posed at the beach and faced her back to the camera. She accessorized with a hat. The sun hit the side of her body and derrière as she glanced down to her left. The ocean was visible behind her, along with a row of dark rocks on the beach and puffy clouds in the sky.