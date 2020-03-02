Jessica Clements Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In New Instagram Picture

American model and YouTuber Jessica Clements, who is famous on social media for her gorgeous looks and enviable figure, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her followers to a very beautiful picture.

In the snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a pretty, white printed top that she paired with black bottoms. The stunner posed for the picture while holding a glass of tea in her hands. She slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured a thin layer of ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated the apples of her cheeks, a rose-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, she painted her perfectly-manicured nails with pink polish.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her right shoulder and bosom. She also covered her forehead with bangs to pull off a very chic and youthful look.

In terms of accessories, the Boston native opted for multiple rings and chain bracelets. She also chose a pair of small and delicate hoop earrings to keep it stylish.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California, where the model currently lives. In the caption, she informed her fans that she’s sipping on some tea and enjoying all the comments in which her haters tried to body-shame her saying that she has gained weight. The model added that even if someone gains a few pounds, it is not a bad thing and used a hashtag to convey the message that one should love themselves.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 30,000 likes and above 260 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her beautiful looks and appreciated the message that she sent out about the importance of self-love.

“People only see the weight gain but can’t see if you’re healthier, stronger, and happier. I think you look AMAZING,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“God! Wtf who said that? Jessica, you look gorgeous, don’t listen to the ones who are jealous of you!!!” another user wrote to show her concern.

“You are literally the most gorgeous woman alive!” a third admirer remarked.

The pic was also liked by many of Jessica’s fellow models, including Juliana Herz and Emily DiDonato.