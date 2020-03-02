Camila Cabello Shows Her Support For International Women’s Day With An Empowering Outfit

Camila Cabello is working with the brand Isabel Marant in support of International Women's Day.

Camila Cabello is standing in support of other women, as she showed in her recent Instagram photo. The 22-year-old star sported a white T-shirt with the bold words “You Go Girl” by clothing brand Isabel Marant. She is collaborating with this brand as well as the female clothing brand Net-a-Porter in honor of International Women’s Day, which is coming up on March 8.

Cabello’s stylish look will be shared by Porter Magazine, a bimonthly fashion magazine which works to celebrate women of all backgrounds, body types, and ethnicities. Cabello has often been vocal in her support of empowering other women. The proceeds from the T-shirt Cabello will go to the nonprofit organization Women For Women, which works to support marginalized women affected by conflict and war.

“So proud to support and celebrate #incrediblewomen across the world in this @isabelmarant for @netaporter tshirt in honour of #internationalwomensday all profits go to @womenforwomen!!! @portermagazine,” Cabello captioned the photo.

The young pop star held two thumbs up in the air for the photo, wearing her curly dark hair up in a pony tail. The post quickly accumulated over 2 million likes. Cabello boasts a whopping 47.9 million followers overall on the platform.

“Beautiful and pretty!!! You are an inspiration!! We love you a lot,” gushed another fan.

While the post was clearly about offering support and encouragement to other women, there were several people in the comments who couldn’t help but point out the irony that Cabello shared this photo right as some strong comments came out against her from former friend and Fifth Harmony band mate Normani.

“Queen of supporting other women,” one person commented. “Except when it’s Normani,” another user replied.

Normani was among the five women who once starred in the pop and R&B girls group. She was joined by Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane. During a recent candid interview, Normani opened up about some of Cabello’s alleged racist posts that resurfaced last year. The posts were made on a Tumblr account Cabello had when she was 14 years old. She has since apologized, but Normani admits she was still extremely hurt and shocked by the controversial posts, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans,” Normani said.