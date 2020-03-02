Jessa Duggar Had The Perfect Comeback To Fan’s ‘Neanderthal Men’ Comment

Jessa Duggar knows just how to deal with negativity on her social media accounts. She has been known as the clap back queen recently. On Saturday, someone told the Counting On star that the Duggar men act like neanderthals by not taking care of the babies so the sisters could have a day by themselves. The Duggar daughter gave a hilarious response back.

A series of photos that Jessa shared on Instagram revealed that she, along with her sisters, her sisters-in-law, and mom Michelle Duggar, all got together on February 29 for a girl’s day out. They ate at a restaurant and went shopping at Target. As seen in the snaps, the girls all had their youngest kids with them being carried around. One follower thought it was ridiculous that the girls had to bring their babies with them. Their husbands were slammed for not letting their wives go out to have fun without the kids. Not holding back, the mom of three hopped back on to respond to that comment.

“You know, I’ve been thinking the same thing. Only Neanderthal men would refuse to breastfeed their infants so their wives can spend the entire day out dining and shopping,” Jessa said.

Duggar fans thought it was the perfect clap back and praised her for her clever response.

“I love how you shoot from the hip!” one of her followers said.

“That is HILARIOUS. How dare they not learn to lactate,” another fan commented.

Although it seemed like the perfect way of responding, a few people mentioned that the girls could always use a breast pump so that the kids could stay home with their dads. Duggar fans defended the nursing women by saying that many babies won’t take milk from a bottle and shared their own experiences with that. Others said that they love having their children with them when they go out.

The 27-year-old reality star had Ivy Jane with her this time, however, she just recently left all three of her kids with a sitter so she and husband, Ben Seewald, could have some alone time together. They went grocery shopping at Whole Foods and they both said how much fun they had on their date night. It was not an all day outing like the one this weekend with her sisters, but she apparently felt comfortable leaving her baby girl for a short period of time.

Jessa Duggar seems to know just what to say and how to say whenever she gets trolled on social media. Her fans are amazed at how quickly and efficiently she can shut down those negative comments when she needs to.