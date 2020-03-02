Brooke Burke, 48, Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Green Mesh Bikini

Brooke revealed that it felt like summer when her photo was taken.

Brooke Burke is known for her fondness for fitness, and her dedication to taking care of her body showed in her latest bikini photo.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old TV personality and former Playboy model took to Instagram to share a sun-drenched seaside snapshot with her followers. Brooke was pictured rocking a light green Acacia bikini constructed out of a stretchy mesh fabric. Her bathing suit top had a somewhat sporty design with a low scoop neck, thick shoulder straps, and a wide band underneath the bust.

The garment had wide, unpadded cups that somewhat minimized Brooke’s bust. Instead of creating cleavage, the separation that the top provided showcased the brunette beauty’s toned chest muscles and glowing decolletage.

Brooke’s bottoms were a low-rise design with thick side straps. Because they sat down extremely low on her hips, they made her lean torso look slightly longer. The former Dancing with the Stars champion was flaunting her impressively defined abs, slim waist, muscular thighs, and toned arms.

Brooke accessorized her bikini with multiple glittering gold necklaces and rings. She was also sporting a gold bracelet and a pair of large gold hoop earrings. She was holding a pair of sunglasses in one hand instead of wearing them, even though the sun was blazing bright.

Brooke had her long, brunette tresses pulled up in a high topknot. She was wearing a minimal amount of makeup, including a glossy nude lip and a light application of mascara. The former Wild On! host was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera as she confidently strutted toward it.

Brooke’s bikini shoot took place on a gorgeous beach, which provided a serene backdrop of turquoise water and clear blue sky. Her tan skin was glowing underneath the sun’s scintillating rays. The stunning star didn’t reveal where her photo was taken, but she wrote that it felt “like summer” when it was snapped.

Brooke’s fit physique left many of her Instagram followers absolutely floored.

“This body!!!!!!” wrote The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who also included three flame emoji in her response to Brooke’s photo.

“The sun is up, The sky is blue, Today is beautiful, And so are you,” read another fan’s poetic reaction to her stunning snapshot.

“Looking so happy,” a third admirer observed.

“How does she look this good? She’s not real,” a fourth fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke also impressed her fans with an action shot that she uploaded last week. She was pictured rocking a strapless bikini and leaping from a boat.