Normani Of Fifth Harmony Reacts To Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts, Called Them ‘Devastating’

'It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me,' Normani said of the resurfacing of Camila Cabello's racist Tumblr posts.

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani is speaking out honestly about the racist Tumblr posts that resurfaced last year from her former band mate Camila Cabello. Normani was extremely troubled and hurt by the words Cabello used, even though the posts were written in the past. She was candid and raw during an interview with Rolling Stone regarding the situation.

As an African American woman, Normani, who’s full name is Normani Kordei Hamilton, has had to deal with racist trolls in the past. Because of this the resurfacing of her former friend Cabello’s posts particularly stung. The posts in question were shared to a personal Tumblr account Cabello had when she was around 14-years-old. In some of the posts, she used the n-word. This came as quite a shock to now 23-year-old Normani, she explained.

“It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat. It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.”

After the release of the posts, Cabello faced a storm of online controversy and had to issue a lengthy public apology which she shared on social media, admitting that she had been ignorant about a lot at that time of her life, including the painful history surrounding racism. She expressed her deep regret for having ever shared such sentiments online, explaining that now as a 22-year-old adult she has a better understanding of why her word choice was offensive and associated with so much hate. She continued on to say that she wishes she could have the option to go back in time and take back that choice of words, promising to do better, As The Inquisitr previously reported.

Fifth Harmony was composed of Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane. Cabello broke off from the group in December of 2016 in order to pursue her own individual career. As of 2018, the group has been on an indefinite hiatus as each of the women have chosen to strike out on their own.