UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Black Sports Bra Behind The Scenes

While UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shares many snaps in which she’s posing in areas other than an arena, her latest Instagram update thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a behind-the-scenes shot. The picture was taken at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, as Arianny specified in the geotag of the post.

Arianny sizzled in a black sports bra with thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The UFC logo was placed on one cup of the sports bra. While Arianny would likely be wearing just the sports bra later during her ring duties, for her behind-the-scenes snap, she layered a sweater over top of it.

It seems that Arianny wasn’t looking to showcase her physique in her latest Instagram update, however, but rather her beauty look. In addition to opting for a close-up perspective, Arianny also tagged Suze Q, whose Instagram bio claims she is the woman behind the make-up and wardrobe for the UFC ring girls.

Arianny’s makeup looked flawless and natural, and she had a golden glow. She rocked warm bronze shades in her eyeshadow look, as well as a swipe of black liquid liner. Her long lashes and bold brows accentuated her stunning gaze, and the overall look was seductive and super sexy. Her skin looked flawless, and she had a generous amount of highlighter over her nose and cheeks to give her an extra glow. A soft pink shade accentuated her plump pout, and her brunette locks were parted in the middle and slightly curled for an effortless style.

Arianny’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 40,100 likes within just one day. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 371 comments within the same time span.

“So beautiful as always,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” another added.

“Very into this,” one follower commented about Arianny’s beauty look, followed by several lightning bolt emoji.

One fan couldn’t get enough of the bronzed glow, and said “love these tones!”

Arianny constantly tantalizes her eager Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps of her curvaceous physique in revealing attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared another sizzling snap taken in Virginia. In that particular double update, she rocked camoflauge pants and a skimpy black top that left little to the imagination. Her hourglass physique was on full display in the sexy look.