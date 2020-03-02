Former ‘American Gods’ Star Orlando Jones Calls Out Ricky Whittle For Not Supporting Him, Leaks Messages

Former American Gods star Orlando Jones called out his old co-star Ricky Whittle for allegedly not supporting him amid his controversial exit from the Starz television drama. He also posted private messages he received from Whittle to his Twitter, reports TVLine.

Jones first announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the series in December 2019. According to the article, the actor believed that showrunner Chris Egee felt his character Mr. Nancy sent the “wrong message” to “black America.”

His response came after Eglee released a statement indicating that Mr. Nancy wouldn’t be in the show’s third season because the portion of the book they were focused on didn’t feature the character.

Not only was Mr. Nancy one of the most popular characters on the show, but Jones also served allegedly began writing scenes for many of the show’s non-white characters.

“I suddenly found myself writing, not just Mr. Nancy, but Ibis and Salim and the Jinn and Sam Black Crow and Shadow Moon and all of the characters of color who weren’t written,” he told TVLine in the past.

Now, Jones is presenting supposed evidence that the show’s star, actor Ricky Whittle, has accused him of “playing the race card,” in light of his very public exit from the series. He shared screenshots of his Twitter direct messages between himself and, allegedly, the real Whittle. In the second image, Jones annotated the messages with his thoughts on the other actor’s comments.

Tea is spilt. His message is on the left. My response is on the right. This #BlackHistoryMonth remember we are #StrongerTogether https://t.co/2bHrbj0adL pic.twitter.com/mq7wLoavf3 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) February 29, 2020

In the messages reportedly from Whittle, the actor says, “Using the racism card to burn ur friends house down is clever but we both know it’s incompetence not racism & we are caught in the crossfire…”

Whittle went on to accuse Jones of inciting trolls to attack the cast and crew by making inflammatory comments about his exit.

Jones refutes multiple claims from Whittle, stating that as the star of the show, Whittle would have been much more aware of what was going on behind-the-scenes than he was indicating in his message. However, he also said that Whittle had no personal knowledge of what transpired between Jones and the show’s production team.

While it’s not confirmed, TVLine suspects that Whittle’s most recent Twitter post might be in response to Jones’ tweet.

I love my family, my friends, my fans, cast and crew. Positivity breeds positivity and will only ever seek to spread light and love ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/ygFCdYmngW — Ricky Whittle (@MrRickyWhittle) March 1, 2020

The production of American Gods has been riddled with controversy since its first season. The original creator, Bryan Fuller, exited the series after its first season, citing “creative differences” as the reason. Actresses Gillian Anderson and Kristen Chenoweth departed shortly after.

During the show’s second season, the new showrunner, Jesse Alexander, was reportedly sidelined during much of the production. The second season fell victim to numerous delays and issues, including script doctoring by some of the actors.