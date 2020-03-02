WWE News: Kurt Angle Reveals Original Plan For His Retirement Match

Baron Corbin has established himself as one of the foremost heels on the WWE roster over the last couple of years, but his push was originally meant for another superstar. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast and revealed that his storyline son was set to be given the mantel, but plans changed after the superstar got injured in 2018.

At the time, Jordan was transitioning into a full heel role on Monday Night Raw after his planned babyface run didn’t take off. However, he was starting to find his voice as an entitled and manipulative bad guy, who took advantage of his father’s general manager powers.

“What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the a** to me, I probably would’ve hired him on as my assistant GM, he would’ve started making decisions for me and it would’ve caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin.”

Angle’s match against Corbin at WrestleMania 35 proved to be his retirement match. A match against Jordan could have been more interesting from a storyline perspective, not to mention from a wrestling standpoint given that both performers are known for their in-ring prowess. However, Corbin beating the Hall of Famer helped him immensely and set him up as a top heel in his own right, which was reportedly WWE’s plan in an effort to build a strong opponent for Roman Reigns.

While the original plan didn’t go ahead, Angle has no regrets over the way things turned out, either. According to the Olympic gold medalist, Corbin deserved the spot as well, and he had nothing but good things to say about the polarizing superstar.

“No matter what you think about him, he’s a great in-ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he’s a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason.”

Jordan has yet to return from action since being forced to undergo neck surgery in 2018. At this time it’s unknown if he’ll ever make a comeback, but he’s been working as a backstage producer and is heavily involved in helping superstars put on great matches.

However, Edge returned to action recently after suffering from a serious neck injury, so Jordan making a grand return of his own doesn’t seem impossible.