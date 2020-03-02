NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Reunion Makes Sense For New York Knicks, Here’s Why

What most people think is no longer possible could have a strong chance of becoming a reality in the 2020 NBA offseason. With Leon Rose of CAA Sports soon taking the position as the president of basketball operations, rumors have immediately circulated that 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony could find his way back with the New York Knicks this summer. With the team currently in the middle of the rebuilding process, it is hard to blame some fans for questioning if a reunion still makes sense for Anthony and the Knicks.

At this point in his NBA career, the 35-year-old small forward would undeniably be better of playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his remaining years in the league mentoring young players on a rebuilding team like the Knicks. In his recent article, George Willis of the New York Post explained why a reunion in the 2020 NBA free agency would be beneficial for Anthony and the Knicks.

The Knicks currently have an exciting young core of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Allonzo Trier, Kevin Knox, and Dennis Smith Jr. With most of those players still need more time to develop, Willis believes that signing Anthony would give the Knicks a veteran who could show their young guys how to become consistent pros.

“Barrett, Robinson and the all the top draft picks the Knicks will have in the coming years represent their future. But Anthony can make a positive impact with his stature, his leadership and his experience. He knows the league and he knows the city and its expectations. A return to New York might be good for Anthony, too, a chance to handle some unfinished business and help make the Knicks winners again. During his first tenure, he was nothing but professional. Maybe he didn’t handle ‘Linsanity’ that well, and he didn’t always agree with the revolving door of coaches. But he was professional and understood his role as the team leader.”

As Willis noted, the Knicks wouldn’t be signing Anthony to be their savior again but to be a veteran who would help their young core grow into the players that would lead them back to their former glory. Though they are still far from becoming a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, it would definitely be nice to see Anthony ending his NBA career wearing a Knicks’ jersey.

However, as of now, Anthony hasn’t given any strong indication that he would be interested in rejoining the Knicks in the 2020 NBA free agency. Aside from trying to avoid violating the league rules about tampering, Anthony said that he first wants to see Rose’s “whole plan” for the Knicks before making a decision in the summer of 2020.