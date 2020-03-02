AEW Rumors: Possible Backstage Reason For Chris Jericho’s Title Loss Revealed

Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling industry this weekend by winning the All Elite Wrestling World Championship from Chris Jericho at Revolution, which caused him to deliver a passionate and profanity-laced promo after the match. However, while many fans were shocked to see Jericho drop the title so early on into his AEW career, his touring schedule with his band Fozzy is likely the reason behind the booking decision, according to WrestlingNews.co.

As the report notes, Fozzy are set to go on tour throughout the United States in April and May, which means that Jericho will have less time for wrestling. While the veteran is known to take hiatuses from the squared circle to focus on his music career, this is sad news for wrestling fans as he’s been one of the most popular superstars in the entire industry in recent months.

No one in AEW has confirmed if this is the reason behind Jericho losing the title, or if they just felt the time was right to pass it on. However, not having the championship will allow Jericho to take some time off without having to worry about appearing on every single Dynamite show as “Le Champion.” The WrestlingNews.co report states that he’s expected to be there for May’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view as well, so the tour won’t result in a long leave of absence.

At the time of this writing, it’s unknown who Moxley or Jericho will face in their next feuds. It’s highly likely that Jericho will want a rematch for the World Championship, so there will be some unfinished business between him and Moxley.

However, before that happens, Cody Rhodes could receive a shot, as Moxley revealed that he wants to face the executive vice president, per Ringside News. While that match could take place due to high fan demand, it likely won’t be for a while as Rhodes lost to MJF at Revolution and isn’t ranked high enough for a title shot at the moment.

With Jericho potentially out of the picture for a few weeks, however, it gives the company a chance to push some other stars into a main event spotlight. PAC has been on the cusp of the main event since joining the company, and as a heel with the World Championship in his sights, he could be given a shot in the coming weeks.

Of course, this week’s Dynamite will shed more light on the matter, and the episode could even feature a surprise debut.