Colton Underwood Shares An Adorable Photo With Cassie Randolph, Fans Question When He Will Propose

Fans are wondering when former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph are going to get married.

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood recently posted an adorable Instagram photo alongside Cassie Randolph. The pair met and fell in love during his season and have been together ever since. Now fans are wondering when Underwood is going to make things official and propose to her.

In the photo, both Underwood and Randolph exude happiness, embracing tightly while smiling for the camera. In the second photo included with the post, the image is blurry because they both broke their poses to laugh. Underwood wore a navy puffer jacket while Randolph stunned in a long, sophisticated looking coat, her arm about Underwood’s neck.

“Somehow you still laugh at my bad jokes,” Underwood wrote in the caption, nodding to Randolph’s jovial laughter evident in the photo.

The sweet photo gained over 100,000 likes, fans filling the comment section to tell the couple how cute they are and to question about what their future looks like.

“I was legit getting engagement vibes from your photos on your story this morning and was so hyped to see a ring in these photos. Why do I do this to myself,” joked one fan, pointing out the gold ring that can be seen on Randolph’s middle finger.

“I’m happy you all are still together!” one fan gushed, including a heart emoji.

“Would you guys just get engaged already,” commented another.

“Probably because you skipped multiple fantasy suites to be with her. Too soon?” joked another follower, clearly nodding to the current season of The Bachelor starring Peter Weber.

Underwood infamously jumped a fence last season in order to get away from producers after Randolph broke his heart by deciding to go home after being unable to commit to getting engaged. Underwood was distraught and unable to see a future with his remaining women, thus opting to send them all home. Fans were impressed with this move as he showed how much he truly cared for Randolph by throwing away any hope for a future with anyone else but her.

Underwood later got a chance to reunite with Randolph and explained to her that he was okay with taking things slow, even if the season didn’t end in an engagement.

Weber has taken an opposite path during his season, as some of Underwood’s fans pointed out. As The Inquisitr previously reported, his relationship with frontrunner Madison Prewett is now in jeopardy because he slept with two other women during the fantasy suite dates.