Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Swimsuit Body In A Floral Bikini Top, Advertises New Swimwear

Body positive model Ashley Alexiss is introducing new fabrics and styles to her extensive swimwear line and she posted a gorgeous new photo of herself to her Instagram feed to showcase one of the unique designs.

For the photo, Ashley sported a floral-patterned double-strapped halter bikini top, specifically called the Tropical Tri-Top, that showed off her impressive cleavage. The tan lines on her breasts were visible due to the somewhat skimpy nature of her bra. The hottie also flaunted her belly button piercing and her toned midriff. On her lower half, she wore a short pair of black swimsuit bottoms with side ties. The clingy nature of the black fabric perfectly hugged Ashley’s curvey hips and her waist. From her itty-bitty bottoms, her toned and thick thighs were also visible.

Ashley posed by placing one hand on her waist, and the other gently tugged on one of her long blond strands of hair. Her lustrous blond tresses were left down, in loose curls. She pushed her long locks over her right shoulder.

To complete her look, Ashley wore a full face of makeup that included frosted pink lipstick, eyeshadow, and mascara. She also perfectly groomed her eyebrows, and her fingernails were freshly manicured with french tips.

Ashley wrote a lengthy caption to advertise the Tropicana Tri-top and to let her 2 million followers know that there were tons of brand new merchandise available in her Alexiss Swimwear line. She also emphasized the inclusivity of the sizes available in her clothing line and let people know they had an option of AfterPay if they needed to split the cost of their purchase into multiple installments.

In less than four hours, Ashley’s post earned over 13,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Fans were overjoyed by the addition of new clothing options in her store, and they complimented her curvaceous figure shown in the photograph.

“You are such a beauty!” exclaimed one admirer.

“[A]ww looking so gorgeous and adorable,” wrote another fan, adding several double heart emoji to their comment.

“You are absolutely breathingly [sic] beautiful and you have a smoking hot body,” gushed a third user, inserting several kiss print and fire emoji to their remark.

“You look so stunning in that pic. It’s like your face is glowing,” contributed a fourth person.

