‘DASH Dolls’ Star Durrani Popal Looks Sexy In A Black Playsuit On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal recently took to her Instagram page and treated her nearly 800,000 followers to a very sexy snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Sunday evening, the stunner could be seen rocking a black playsuit that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble allowed the model to show off her long, smooth legs and thighs. She completed her attire with a pair of colorful sneakers.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application included a beige foundation that gave Durrani’s skin a flawless finish. She painted her plump lips with a terracotta shade of lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for nude eyeshadow and a thick coat of mascara applied over her false eyelashes. The model finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a white polish.

To pull off a very sexy look, the reality TV starlet wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

In terms of accessories, she decided to keep it simple and only chose to wear a silver watch in her left wrist. For the snap, Durrani could be seen sitting on an outdoor settee against the background of some plants.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 4,500 likes and above a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks, as well as her enviable curves and sense of style.

“So hot! That color looks so good on you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This is the sexiest thing I have seen since morning. Thank you for blessing my feed,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing pic! That hair color looks stunning on you. Is it a wig or hair extensions?” a third follower asked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his love for the hot model.

“You look HOTTER than the Kardashians/Jenner [heart-eyed emoji] Nothing beats those natural beautiful big green eyes,” they wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “bombshell,” “so stunning,” and “lovely” to express their love for the hottie. Others opted for a millennial approach and posted hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to praise her.

Apart from Durrani’s regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on her picture to show admiration and support. These included Jessica Killings and Venessa Christine.