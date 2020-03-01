Austrian Hottie Jackie Janzer Sizzles In Black Bra And Panties On Instagram

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer, popularly known as Jackie Blabla on Instagram, recently went online and treated her ardent followers to a new lingerie snap, one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, which was posted on Saturday evening, the model could be seen rocking a black bra and panties set that allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage. That’s not all, but she also put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display to titillate her fans.

Jackie wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. However, she used subtle shades so as not to overdo the look. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of bronze blusher, brown lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

She also painted her nails with red polish to keep it stylish. The stunner side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to cover half of her face while letting them fall freely over her right shoulder and bosom.

For the snap, Jackie could be seen standing against the backdrop of an old, worn-out table. She placed her hands on her thighs, slightly arched her back, looked straight into the camera, and sported a pout, one that accentuated her cheek piercing.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna, Austria.

Following her particular style, she wished her fans a good morning and used several hashtags through which she wished them a happy weekend.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the photo has garnered about 30,000 likes and above a thousand comments. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“OMG!!! You look stunning, ravishing, and a sexy goddess,” one of her fans commented.

“You are so gorgeous! [heart emoji]. Happy Saturday, sweetness,” another user chimed in.

“Oh my goodness. You are so gorgeous. I have a beautiful woman in my life, but I have to say that you look great. It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t. Have a good day, babe,” a third admirer wrote.

“You’re always so beautiful and amazing! Also very sexy and so perfect!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunner,” “too much hotness,” and “incredibly hot” to praise the European beauty.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by Pandora Blue, Claudia Mars, and Rianna Connor Carpenter.