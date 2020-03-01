Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In A Sparkling Jumpsuit

Singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers with a glamorous double Instagram update recently. The brunette bombshell posed in front of a plain white wall in an eye-catching ensemble that showcased her incredible physique. She tagged several members of her glam squad responsible for the look in the picture.

In the first snap, Nicole faced the wall and glanced over her shoulder at the camera. She rocked a jumpsuit made entirely of a sequin silver material that clung to certain curves while skimming effortlessly over her body in other areas. The jumpsuit had long, voluminous sleeves and long pants that went all the way to the floor. Her pert derriere looked incredible in the pants, and the sparkling material made a major style statement.

Nicole’s hair was pulled up in a sleek, chic high ponytail, and it seems she may have had some extensions put in, as she made a cheeky reference to hair weaves in the caption of the post. Her beauty look featured a soft peach lip and a bold eye look with long lashes and bronzed tones.

In the second snap, Nicole turned around to face the camera and give her fans a better glimpse at her ensemble. The jumpsuit had a somewhat low-cut neckline that showed off a hint of skin, although Nicole’s hair covered up part of the neckline, so her cleavage wasn’t on display. The jumpsuit had a wide belt at the waist that emphasized her hourglass physique, and pockets that she hooked her thumbs in.

Nicole kept the accessories simple, adding a ring on either hand and nothing more.

Her eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the glittering silver jumpsuit, and the photo received over 20,500 likes within just one hour. The post also racked up 174 comments in the same time span as her fans shared their thoughts on the look.

“Imaging looking this good,” one fan said.

Another commented “you’re the most beautiful human.”

“I actually can’t cope with you,” one fan added, followed by a string of emoji including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Stunning!” another follower commented.

Nicole isn’t afraid to make a style statement when it comes to her ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell rocked a tight black corset with a lace-up detail on the front. She paired the scandalous top with some hot pants, sheer tights, and the look also had a poofy train trailing down behind her. She finished off the ensemble with some sheer black tights that had a seam up the front for an insanely sexy look.