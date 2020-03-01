Brazilian Bombshell Alana Campos Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini, ‘Let It Snow’

Brazilian model Alana Campos shared a stunning new photograph to her Instagram feed earlier today, much to the delight of her 605,000 followers. Alana is currently vacationing Park City, Utah, and it looks like she’s having a blast in the snow-covered city.

For the photo, Alana posed in a skimpy pink bikini with side-ties on the bottoms. She stood outside of a gorgeous wooden building while holding a mug that matched her swimsuit. Her friend and fellow model, Dajana Gudić, snapped the photo, according to a comment she left on Alana’s post. Gudić also shared a photo of the two women on her own Instagram feed. In her photo, the two women stood on top of a snowmobile and faced a mountain range. Both of them exposed their perky behinds in one-pieces with built-in thongs.

The brunette bombshell credited her swimsuit to the Erika Hauser swimwear line. Despite the snowy terrain, Alana’s outfit was quite scandalous. She showed off her cleavage, her toned torso, and her long legs. A pair of hiking shoes completed her overall ensemble.

Alana’s short dark haircut was left loose and lightly touseled, it looked like there was a light breeze making the strands lift. She posed on the steps leading out of the building with one hand resting on the staircase’s handrail. The model’s shapely figure was the obvious attraction in the image, but the landscape behind her looked stunning and picturesque, complete with snow-capped trees.

In less than five hours of going live, Alana’s post earned over 12,100 likes and almost 100 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty and question her judgment, considering she went outside wearing a minimal amount of clothing despite the frigid weather conditions.

Several of the stunner’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her photo, including Naty Ashba and Candace Smith.

“Omgg, I just want to go there now! So cute,” gushed one admirer.

“You’re pure fire my babe,” wrote another fan, inserting several heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Legs legs and Sexy legs,” contributed a third fan, trailing their remark with several fire emoji and an okay hand sign emoji.

“Love this bikini. And your abs tho,” said a fourth person.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Alana shared a photo of herself in a jaw-dropping leopard-print bikini. She was soaking wet and looked incredibly sexy in her scanty outfit. The photo was taken in Rio de Janeiro — that image earned over 13,000 likes.