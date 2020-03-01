American Model Keilah Kang Looks Gorgeous In Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

American Instagram model Keilah Kang, who is popular among her two million followers for her amazing figure, recently took to her account and wowed her fans with a new sexy picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 1, the 23-year-old hottie could be seen rocking a pink, skintight crop top that perfectly hugged her curves. She teamed the top with a pair of daisy dukes through which she also showed off her amazing legs and bare midriff.

Staying true to her signature style, Keilah opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for dark mauve lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and heavily-lined eyes. She finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

The model wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail to pull off a very chic look. In terms of accessories, she wore large hoop earrings and chose two delicate pendants to ramp up the glam.

Keilah posed for the pic against the background of a large glass wall. She stood straight, tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that completely mesmerized her admirers.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she dressed up to go out for a brunch, while also informing her fans that her trendy outfit was from the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova, which also sponsored the photoshoot.

Within six hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 71,000 likes and above 560 comments.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the snap and praised the stunning model for her chic outfit and sexy figure.

“Omg, you are so cute! I just want to hug you all the time,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Seeing your smile is the best thing ever! I love you so much, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, you look astoundingly fine! Incredible pic,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow! I have no words to describe your hotness and gorgeousness, my baby doll [kiss emoji]. You are an absolute stunner and super sexy hun,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning in pink,” “yummy,” and “goddess,” to express their love and admiration for the hot model.

Aside from Keilah’s fans, the snap was also liked by many other Instagram models and influencers. These included Nina Serebrova and Jessica Weaver.