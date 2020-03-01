WWE News: Three Huge Matches Confirmed For ‘Monday Night Raw,’ Hall Of Famer Set To Return

As documented by WrestleZone, WWE has announced three matches for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, which will be the go-home show before next weekend’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Shayna Baszler will take on Asuka before both women enter next Sunday’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match and battle it out to become the number one contender for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36. Baszler and Asuka briefly came face-to-face on the last episode,of the red brand’s weekly show, but on the next edition, they’ll be looking to gain some momentum at each other’s expense.

The Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Seth Rollins and Murphy will defend their titles against The Street Profits. This is a rematch from last week’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, which saw the Street Profits fail to capture the gold. However, Kevin Owens will be watching this match closely, as rumor has it he and a mystery opponent will challenge for the titles at WrestleMania.

Riddick Moss will also put his 24/7 Title on the line against an opponent who has yet to be determined. However, Mojo Rawley is a potential candidate given that Moss recently betrayed him to capture the gold. Of course, the best thing about this particular title is that everyone is eligible, and fans never know who will show up to compete for it.

Beth Phoenix is also scheduled to make an appearance on the show to give an update on her husband Edge’s condition after Randy Orton viciously attacked him on a recent episode. “The Viper” is also guaranteed to confront the Hall of Famer when she appears, given his recent behavior.

However, as Ringside News recently noted, she is expected to team up with Natalya to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, so it’s likely that seeds will be planted for that match on tomorrow’s show as well.

These matches and segments will be in addition to bouts that were previously announced, which will see Aleister Black will face AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo take on Andrade and Angel Garza.

Since The Undertaker attacked Styles at Super Showdown, the former United States Champion will undoubtedly challenge him to a WrestleMania match. It remains to be seen if “The Deadman” will make an appearance, though he’s bound to show up for some shows leading up to their inevitable match at the biggest WWE show of the year.