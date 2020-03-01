Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her Sassy Santa Costume From The ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical

Sabrina is playing the character Lindsay Lohan portrayed in the popular movie.

Sabrina Carpenter gave her excited fans an inside look at one of the costumes she’ll be rocking during her appearance in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway.

On Friday, the 20-year-old Girl Meets World star took to Instagram to share two photos of the costume with her 19.9 million followers. In the images, she was pictured sporting the Broadway version of the sassy Santa Claus costumes that The Plastics wear for their slightly naughty dance performance to the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock.”

In the movie, the popular girls who perform the routine for their school talent show are Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert). Cady has to step in and save the day when Gretchen accidentally kicks the CD player that’s playing “Jingle Bell Rock,” causing it to skip. Cady starts singing the song so that they can continue their performance.

According to Broadway World, Sabrina is making her Broadway debut as Cady. Her hair is usually light blond, but it appears as though she decided to go strawberry blond to it to portray the redheaded new girl at North Shore High School.

Sabrina’s festive red Santa costume for the talent show scene was a little more detailed than the shiny pleather dresses that The Plastics wear in the Mean Girls movie. Her costume included a tight top with a sweetheart neckline that was trimmed with thick white faux fur. It also featured a ribbon-like halter neck. Sabrina’s short flared skirt was decorated with fluffy white pompoms and thin black stripes.

The actress was wearing a thick, shiny black belt with a large silver buckle around her slender waist, and a Santa hat was sitting jauntily atop her head. It was trimmed with white faux fur, and it had a big white pompom dangling from its pointy end.

Sabrina’s other accessories included a pair of fingerless red gloves trimmed with white faux fur and a pair of black fishnet stockings. On her feet, she wore a pair of high-heeled patent leather boots. The tops of the shiny black shoes hit her a few inches below her knees.

In the caption of her post, Sabrina shared the dates for her upcoming appearances in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway.

Her Instagram followers were evidently excited about her new role. As of this writing, her post has been liked over 1.5 million times.

“You look fetch,” read one response to her photos.

“Girl if I had the money to fly to Broadway I’d be there in a heartbeat. Good luck! You’re going to kill it,” another fan wrote.

“Nothing but respect for my Cady,” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Mean Girls musical is also getting the movie treatment, so those who are unable to see the Broadway show will eventually get to watch a version of it on the silver screen. So far, there have been no casting announcements for the movie, but it has been revealed that Tina Fey is returning to the write the script.