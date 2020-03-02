Lady Gaga Is In The Pink As Mother Monster Drops Her ‘Stupid Love’ Video Shot On An iPhone

Lady Gaga hearkened back to her pop music glory days when she headed to the desert to shoot her “Stupid Love” video. The new single’s short movie, which dropped on Friday, was shot on an iPhone 11 pro which depicted a colorful romp that was wild and crazy in a futuristic style that provided a driving beat aimed to instill sheer excitement.

The costumes were about as provocative as the choreography in the fresh video representing the first solo single Gaga has dropped in three years. While rocking all kinds of alluring attire done in metallic shades of pink with some purple thrown in for good measure, Mother Monster led her tribe of dancers into a battle of modern movements.

The video was shot a few hours outside of Los Angeles in January. Tom Feeney, one of the dancers who took part, said that being in this video was akin to taking a “master class” from Gaga, as reported by ET!

“She would direct before and after each take, and then transform in front of the camera. She spoke with heart with intension.”

“Stupid Love” offers the bold, iconic return of the pop singer, who departed from her quirky ways while working on A Star Is Born and producing hummable ballads like “Shallow.”

Gaga’s goal for the new single was to “make people happy every single day,” stated the source.

Offering a static peek at the “Stupid Love” performers, Lady Gaga’s latest Instagram update was wildly popular with her 39.5 million followers. In the post uploaded on Sunday, she posed while crouching down in the center of a shot taken in the California desert during the filming of the fresh video. In the snap, the pink-haired artist was surrounded by all the dancers representing both sides of the battle that takes place in “Stupid Love.”

More than 1.29 million followers clicked “like” on the fresh post after having been live on the platform for seven hours. Within the same time period, nearly 8,000 individuals wrote comments on the update. Some used emoji to say how they were feeling, while others used their words.

“We’re so happy that you’re back,” stated one admirer, who added a reverberating pink heart, a rainbow, and a fire emoji.

“omg iconic queen of space,” remarked a second fan.

“Queen of everything I love you so much,” commented a third Instagram user, who added one praying hands and three double pink heart emoji.

“Turned up and turned out in this new single. Always gonna have to Stan,” said a fourth admirer, who added a red heart and a crying face emoji.

Lady Gaga may have been inspired to write “Stupid Love” by a recent event. In the middle of last month, The Inquisitr announced that the singer-songwriter was getting cozy with a new boyfriend. In fact, she and Harvard-educated tech CEO Michael Polansky were captured in a loving Valentine’s Day snap on Mother Monster’s Instagram account. In the caption of the social media photo, she wondered, “Do I have lipstick all over me?”