Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Gets Steamy In A White String Bikini: ‘It Takes Time To Bloom’

Sarah Houchens got steamy in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram pic. The fitness model published the photo to her feed on Sunday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah left little to the imagination as she sported a tiny white string bikini. The model put all of her enviable curves on full display in the swimwear, including her toned arms, cleavage, tiny waist, rock hard abs, curvy hips, booty, and lean legs.

The blond bombshell stood to the side of the camera and raised her arms high above her head for the snap. She looked towards the sky as she stretched her lean body.

Sarah had her long, golden locks styled in loose strands that fell down her back. she also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her chin and under eyes, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark pink tint to her full lips to complete the application.

In the background of the photo a sunny day and some thick, green foliage can be seen behind the model. In the caption, she told her fans to be patient because it takes some time to fully bloom into the person you’re supposed to be.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 716,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. Fans clicked the like button over 13,000 times and left more than 260 comments within the first six hours after it went live to the platform.

“You are such a gorgeous looking young lady,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You worked for it…you definitely have it,” remarked another loyal fan.

“Sarah you are just perfect in every single way. I love this photo. The bikini is amazing on you and your body is simply flawless. Thanks for all of the amazing motivation you give us day after day,” a third social media user told the model.

“Nothing need be said, except, unbelievable, gorgeous, WOW,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah often thrills her fans when she shows off her gym-honed curves, and she seems to be especially proud of her booty.

Earlier this week, the model showed off her “booty gainz” in a olive green crop top and a pair of black thong panties. Sarah Houchens’ fans also went wild for the snap. To date, the photo has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 360 comments.