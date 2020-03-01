Julianne Kissinger Spills Out Of White Tank Top In Scandalous New Pics

Brunette model Julianne Kissinger shared three stunning new photos on her Instagram account on Sunday morning. The foxy babe put her breasts front and center by wearing a thin white tank top that barely contained her busty chest. In all three photos, she showed off her intense cleavage and even exposed her nipples in all three snaps, although she blurred them to avoid getting flagged by the social media site.

In the first new pic, Julianne smoldered into her camera as she angled her phone at her face and chest. She pressed her breasts together with her arms to create plunging cleavage. The second photo was very similar to the first, but Julianne shifted the camera a little to the left. Her third and final image was taken slightly closer to her body, and she made a silly expression by sticking out her tongue in jest.

Not only did Julianne give her 5.5 million followers a stunning visual of her voluptuous bosom, but the hottie also showed off a few inches of her perfectly taut and tan midriff.

The pics were taken somewhere in San Diego, California, likely at Julianne’s home. She posed in front of a large glass window. Clear blue skies were visible behind her.

For the photos, Julianne opted to leave her long, luscious locks loose, allowing them to cascade down her sides. She also rocked a full face of makeup. The beauty thickened her lashes with mascara and used eyeliner on her waterlines. She completed her eye makeup with glittery eyeshadow dusted across the lids and inner corners. She applied an all-over foundation and then for a finishing touch, the beauty shaded in her lips with glossy lipstick.

Aside from her scandalous outfit, Julianne opted for a gold chain necklace with a circular pendant.

In less than three hours, the model’s post earned over 70,900 likes and more than 2,000 comments. She asked her fans to select the photo they thought looked best, and thousands of people congregated in her comments section to let her know their thoughts.

“Choosing a favorite pic of you is like trying to choose who your favorite child is lol…you can’t do it so I’m choosing all 3,” wrote one fan.

“You are so stunning. A pure beauty,” complimented another admirer, adding several red heart emoji to their remark.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the sexy temptress had shared a drop-dead gorgeous image of herself wearing a tiny crocheted bikini that put all of her enviable curves on display.