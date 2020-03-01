‘The Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Loves Jinger Duggar’s Latest Instagram Post

It looks like Hannah Ann is a fan of Jinger Duggar.

It seems that two totally different reality shows have somehow collided as The Bachelor finalist, Hannah Ann Sluss, has commented on a recent Instagram photo that Jinger Duggar posted. The star of TLC’s Counting On took to the social media platform to share a sweet snapshot of herself walking along beside husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their 1-year-old daughter Felicity. Many fans loved Jinger’s outfit, but it was Hannah Ann’s comment that seemed to stand out.

The star of the ABC reality dating show simply said that she thought the photo was cute. She also added three red heart emojis to the comment to accentuate how much she loved it. Fans quickly took notice that one of the women from The Bachelor, who is currently looking for love with Peter Weber, took the time to actually see what a Duggar girl had posted on Instagram.

Hannah Ann didn’t specify whether she thought Jinger’s outfit was cute or if it was the family snap that caught her eye, but Duggar fans did say how much they loved her dress. One person made the comment that she loves both reality shows and was excited to see one of Peter Weber’s final three women pop up on Jinger’s social media.

“What in the world how are my two unhealthy reality TV obsessions combining,” the Instagram follower said.

In the Instagram pic, Jinger Duggar is wearing a simple navy blue dress with a grey and pink blazer over it. What really stands out is her ruby red heels that seems to make the outfit pop. She has a blue bag draped over her shoulder and matching nail polish. Her blond hair is worn down around her shoulders and she has a full face of makeup.

Jeremy Vuolo has on a navy blue suit with a matching tie and a lighter blue shirt underneath. He is seen carrying a Bible in his hand. That is a hint that the family of three is heading to church.

Felicity is as sweet as can be in a navy blue dress with white polka dots. She has a big blue bow on the top of her head and white sneakers just made for walking. It appears that the family of three may have coordinated their outfits to match for the outing to church.

The reality stars have been busy filming for another season of Counting On, so they may have been in front of TLC cameras when that photo was taken.

Hannah Ann is done filming The Bachelor, but her season isn’t done airing just yet. She is still in the running to capture Peter Weber’s heart, but it’s likely that Jinger Duggar won’t be watching to see if she gets the final rose next week.