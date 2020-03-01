‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Shows Off Her Bronzed Skin In Barely-There Sheer Lingerie: ‘Besos’

Brennah Black went NSFW in some barely-there lingerie for her most recent Instagram snaps. The Playboy model wowed her followers with the update on Sunday afternoon.

In the sexy upload, Brennah slayed in some strappy black lingerie that boasted a sheer lace pattern. The ensemble flaunted the blond bombshell’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, rock hard abs, curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs. She also showcased her glowing bronzed tan in the pics.

In the first photo, the model sat on her knees on top of a bed. She had her bra strap hanging off of her shoulder while she tugged down her panties to expose her backside. The second shot featured Brennah looked down at her chest as she pulled her bra straps off of her shoulders.

Brennah wore her long, golden locks pulled back behind her head, but left some strands down to frame her face. Her hair hung in her eyes as she posed for the photos. She also opted for a natural makeup look in the post.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added a shimmering highlighter to her nose and cheeks in the snap.

In the caption of the photo, Brennah simply sent out kisses to her followers, using the Spanish word, Beso, to express her feelings.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 528,000 followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button over 4,600 times and leaving more than 260 comments within the first hour after it was published to her account.

“The manicure, the alluring beauty, the captivating presence, the lingering thoughts my oxygen tank is being repaired from your daily view,” one of Brennah’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“How can someone be beautiful, sexy, seductive and feminine yet smart, sensitive, innocent and cute?” another admirer wrote.

“Lovely woman in black, or barely in lingerie, magnificent beauty and imagery,” a third comment read.

“I am not sure how you do it but you are more beautiful every time I see you,” a fourth social media user told the model.

Of course, the model’s loyal followers have become accustom to seeing the Instagram hottie share photos of herself scantily clad to her feed. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, racy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and more in her posts.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Brennah Black thrilled her fans when she posed in a beaded bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. To date, that upload has racked in more than 12,000 likes and over 460 comments.